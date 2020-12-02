Harbor House of Louisville opens second respite home to provide escape for participants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Harbor House of Louisville is getting a major addition made possible by help from the community.
Wednesday marked the official opening of the Wirtzberger Respite House, the second of its kind for Harbor House.
The Harbor House aims to empower adults with physical and mental disabilities.
The new respite house sits next door to the first one. Together they provide an escape for participants and their families.
“Personally, I’m a caregiver. I take care of my twin brother. I’ve taken care of him for 30 years,” said Harbor House Director of Development Karen Fallon. “He’s been a participant at Harbor House for 20 years. This allows him a chance to get out and be independent, spend time with his friends without me.”
Named after Don Wirtzberger of Sierra Design and Construction, this house pays tribute to the many community partners who made it possible.
However, Wirtzberger said he doesn’t deserve any more credit than anyone else.
“Really I wish My name wasn’t on the house because there’s a lot of people that participated that did as much work as I did,” said Wirtzberger. “To see the participants be able to use this facility like it was designed, as a respite house, is really where it’s all at for me.”
If you’d like more information on what the Harbor House does you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.