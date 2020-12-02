7 Kansas hands #20 UK second straight loss, 65-62 in Champions Classic

(WAVE) - #20 UK responded to Sunday’s home loss to Richmond by blowing out to a 17-5 lead over #7 Kansas when Davion Mintz got a steal and a slam.
The Jayhawks battled back in the Champions Classic contest to cut the deficit to 35-29 at the half.
Christian Braun gave KU it’s first lead since 5-4 when he connected on two free throws for a 39-38 Jayhawks edge.
Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 23 points and 10 rebounds and his drive put the Jayhawks up 62-57 with 1:38 left.
A Mintz three with :12 seconds left got UK back within 63-62, but Ochai Agbaji sealed it with two free throws with :10 seconds left. Mintz three bounced off and Braun grabbed the rebound to seal a 65-62 Jayhawks win.
Mintz and BJ Boston led the Cats with 12 points each. Isaiah Jackson added 7 points, 12 rebounds and 8 blocks.
The Cats fall to 1-2. They are at Georgia Tech (0-2) on Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN. The game is being played at State Farm Arena.
Kansas improves to 1-1.
