Kentucky COVID update: Beshear confirms highest day of deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 is at an all-time high in the country, Governor Andy Beshear said Wednesday, citing numbers from the White House during his daily coronavirus briefing in Frankfort.
Part of a recent White House report reveals that at least 180,000 Americans are being diagnosed with COVID each day.
Beshear took those numbers as an opportunity to continue to remind people to wear masks and remain socially distanced.
“It is absolutely necessary to protect those that you love,” the governor said, “to protect you.”
Beshear then moved on to announce that Kentucky saw the highest number of deaths confirmed from the virus Wednesday at 37, bringing the statewide death toll due to COVID to 1,980.
“We simply cannot let Kentucky get to the point of no return like so many other places across the country,” he said. “We are not surrendering, we’re fighting back.”
He also reported 3,601 more virus cases in the commonwealth and a new seven-day average positivity rate of 9.62%, the highest Kentucky has seen since May.
Kentucky has now seen at least 186,765 total cases confirmed among residents since March.
COVID hospitalizations are “down a hair,” said the governor, now standing at 1,768 in the state. He said at least 427 people are in intensive care and 234 are on a ventilator with virus-related issues.
Visit kycovid19.ky.gov to view more extensive data and breakdowns by county, race, ethnicity and more.
