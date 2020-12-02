Lauren Jones gets to hug family weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A member of the WAVE 3 News Sunrise team is now fighting COVID-19.
Anchor Lauren Jones was diagnosed with the virus and went to the hospital after she had trouble breathing. She was released from the hospital and since then she has been isolating from her husband and family.
Lauren has been chronicling her COVID journey on social media. Below are some of her recent posts:
In addition to sharing physical symptoms, Lauren said COVID-19 has also been a mental battle. She posted Wednesday and said in part, “I can handle all of the physical stuff, I know it’s part of it. I wasn’t prepared for the mental trauma. I lay in bed and cry. I hear my kids and husband in the other room and I cry. I hear my kids outside my door crying because they want to hug me, and I cry. My husband and I cry on FaceTime together, then I hang up, and I cry. I think about the men and women who are in nursing homes, alone, battling this nasty virus, and I cry. I think of how ridiculous I sound complaining when people are dying alone and I’m alive, and then I cry.I sure hope there is a national effort to support people, mentally and emotionally, well after this virus is gone.”
On Tuesday, Lauren said she was told to quarantine for 20 days because she spent time in the hospital and had an abnormal EKG. She also said she experienced more symptoms including loss of taste and smell, headaches and eye irritation.
She wants to thank everyone who has reached out and wished her a speedy recovery.
