LMPD seizes $150k of Fentanyl in traffic stop

LMPD seizes $150k of Fentanyl in traffic stop
3kg's of Fentanyl were seized. (Source: LMPD)
By Brett Martin | December 2, 2020 at 7:16 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 7:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD officers working outside Jefferson County managed to pull a lethal amount of Fentanyl off the streets.

The three kilograms of Fentanyl seized is enough to kill 1,500,000 people. LMPD says they found it on a suspected narcotics trafficker.

This photo shows how much of the drug it takes to cause an overdose.

Only two milligrams of the drug can be lethal.
Only two milligrams of the drug can be lethal. (Source: LMPD)

LMPD says they can’t reveal the details behind the bust but said it happened late at night.

Fentanyl contributes to the deaths of over 30,000 Americans each year.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.