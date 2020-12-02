LMPD seizes $150k of Fentanyl in traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD officers working outside Jefferson County managed to pull a lethal amount of Fentanyl off the streets.
The three kilograms of Fentanyl seized is enough to kill 1,500,000 people. LMPD says they found it on a suspected narcotics trafficker.
This photo shows how much of the drug it takes to cause an overdose.
LMPD says they can’t reveal the details behind the bust but said it happened late at night.
Fentanyl contributes to the deaths of over 30,000 Americans each year.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.