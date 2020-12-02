Man pleads guilty to murder of Savannah Spurlock

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of killing Savannah Spurlock has pleaded guilty to her murder.
Court records confirm David Sparks pleaded guilty to murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence on Monday.
Spurlock was last seen on surveillance video leaving a Lexington bar in January of 2019.
Her body was found six months later on property owned by Sparks’ parents.
The Commonwealth recommended a 50-year sentence.
Final sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.
