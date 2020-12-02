Metro Council committee votes to request more power for LMPD Civilian Review Board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Louisville Metro Council having already voted to create a civilian review board last month for oversight of the Louisville Metro Police Department, a Metro Council committee said during a meeting Wednesday that the planned board needs more power.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed the LMPD Civilian Review Board’s creation into law earlier in the day.
The Metro Council Public Safety Committee voted in favor of passing a resolution asking lawmakers in Frankfort to tweak current state statutes so that the civilian review board will be able to take certain actions like issuing subpoenas.
“We all know at the end of the day the vast majority of enabling legislation is governed out of Frankfort,” Metro Councilman Marcus Winkler of District 17 said, “and we don’t have a lot of authority and local control to make some of the changes that have been requested.”
The resolution will now move forward to the full Louisville Metro Council.
