Missing underage girl sought in Meade County

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Brandenburg Police Department investigators need the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile.
The girl’s name was not released, but per a post on the Brandenburg PD Facebook page, she was last seen on Wednesday near the Meade County Courthouse around 3 p.m.
She is believed to be wearing blue denim shorts, a black jacket and a backpack that is cheetah printed.
Her picture reveals she is blonde and petite.
If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on the girl, they are asked to call Meade County E-911 at (270) 422-4911 or another local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.