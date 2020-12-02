New Albany food and clothing angels can still be adopted

NEW ALBANY, IN. (WAVE) - Thousands of families may be going into the Christmas season not knowing if they be able to provide the cheer many of us looked forward to as children. Thankfully, we live in a community where so many of us don’t hesitate to reach out and lift one another up.
In Southern Indiana, nearly 1,2000 families have been adopted through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, but that number is down this year. Captain Catherine Fitzgerald says she believes that’s because of COVID precautions forced an earlier application due date. She says the organization has also struggled with sponsorships this year.
While there are a few Angels left to be adopted, Captain Fitzgerald remains optimistic. ”It means so much, " Fitzgerald said. “Families will look at me and say, ‘Thank you, thank you for doing this for my children. Thank you for providing what I couldn’t provide this year.’ We want to know we’re making a difference in the families and we see it in every face.”
Families will start picking up their angel packages next week. It includes toys, clothes and food.
In southern Indiana 2,800 children will feel the extra love this holiday season and you can add to that love by picking up one of the final angels at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville. You can adopt and angel in Indiana up until Christmas Eve.
