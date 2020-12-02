Resolution calling for Fischer, FoP to discuss alcohol and drug testing for officers leaves committee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vote will be held on a resolution for the Mayor and the FoP to negotiate drug and alcohol testing following critical incidents for LMPD officers.
Barbra Sexton-Smith, a co-sponsor, said they want to protect both the safety and the officers with the new rules.
“I think this important for the safety of our officers, for me it’s the safety of the officers first, because if there was an allegation made I want the officers to have the opportunity to have been through that testing, and that testing will show that the officer was clear and there was no alcohol or drugs present. My second interest was if a test was taken and an officer is found to have alcohol in their system in the line of duty and during a critical incident than that officer need helps, and we ought to do whatever we can to help identify the challenge and then help them seek the help they need. Thirdly, it’s for public safety. It just makes good sense. I’m not familiar with any large organization or corporations that aren’t using drug and alcohol testing in some capacity in their personnel policies and procedures.” said Sexton-Smith.
This is a resolution, meaning it’s not binding. The resolution must also be voted on by the council before it takes effect.
“We did not want to do it in an ordinal form that would open up anyone to a lawsuit, from my perspective the intent of this resolution is to communicate to the administration and to the leaders at FoP when they are engaged in their collective bargaining negotiations that are coming up that we are asking them to negotiate in good faith to require alcohol testing in their agreements,” Sexton-Smith explained.
The item will be discussed at the next Metro Council meeting.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.