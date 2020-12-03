Arizona Governor and Secretary of State facing lawsuit claiming election fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Governor Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs are facing a lawsuit by federal officials to bring to light alleged massive fraud during this year’s General Elections.
A group of officials from around the country say the governor manipulated Arizona’s vote to manufacture an election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.
Attorneys for the plaintiff claim “the fraud was executed by many means, but the most fundumentally troubling, insidious and egregious ploy was the systemic adaptation of old fashioned ‘ballot stuffing’”.
The federal officials claiming fraud say this was most prevalent in Maricopa County.
Among the reasons for filing the lawsuit, the officials say Arizona violated election laws and practices by discriminating against voters for President Trump and other Republican candidates.
They further argue that the voting margin in favor of Biden was manipualated through voting machines and software.
“It is my professional opinion based on a reasonable degree of certainty that in Maricopa County, these systems may have switched votes from one Presidential candidate to the other,” said Russell James Ramsland Jr., a member of the cybersecurity firm Allied Security Operations Group.
The entire lawsuit file can be seen below:
