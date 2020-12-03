Attorney still awaiting LMPD records months after former officer’s sex abuse convictions

“In light of the fact it has been 14 months since he pled guilty to ‘having sex with’ the Jane Does ‘without their consent,’ and the City has still refused to accept any responsibility for having a rapist cop on the payroll and for never firing him, and by allowing him to quit (and as he wasn’t charged for over two years), he could have gone and gotten a job with another police force,” Fauver said in an email to WAVE 3 News.