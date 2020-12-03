Attorney still awaiting LMPD records months after former officer’s sex abuse convictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An attorney representing several victims sexually abused by a former LMPD officer said she is still waiting for records and potential evidence from the department.
Pablo Cano is now serving five years in prison after pleading guilty to five misdemeanor counts of sexual misconduct and one felony count of having child porn on his phone.
Shannon Fauver, who represents the victims, said she is still waiting for LMPD to turn over records, videos and evidence pertaining to the case.
Fauver’s civil case against Cano is still ongoing. She is fighting the City, which claims it shouldn’t be responsible, even though Cano was accused of using his position during the abuse, and being in uniform during at least one of the encounters.
Fauver said she filed the request for additional information with LMPD five months ago. The department told her it would locate the records by Oct. 16, but she still hasn’t received them.
“In light of the fact it has been 14 months since he pled guilty to ‘having sex with’ the Jane Does ‘without their consent,’ and the City has still refused to accept any responsibility for having a rapist cop on the payroll and for never firing him, and by allowing him to quit (and as he wasn’t charged for over two years), he could have gone and gotten a job with another police force,” Fauver said in an email to WAVE 3 News.
“While I am glad that he is now in prison, the City didn’t charge him for over two years, and during that time, he could have worked as an officer in another City, and they continue to argue that they aren’t responsible for his actions while he was on duty and wearing a gun and a badge,” she said.
Fauver said at least one of her clients was abused while Cano was on duty, adding that the City has said it should not be held responsible for his actions and is fighting the civil suit.
