Beshear: 4 COVID vaccine shipments coming to Louisville hospitals; 3,895 more cases reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky Thursday, confirming that 11 shipments of the Pfizer vaccine have been approved for hospitals in the state.
The governor said three hospitals in Louisville, including UofL Hospital, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health. Norton will receive two of the 975-unit shipments, while UofL Hospital and Baptist will receive one shipment each.
Beshear said the hospitals chosen for the first shipment of units were chosen because they have the capacity to hold the Pfizer vaccines in “ultralow cold storage.”
“We believe we could be vaccinating people here in Kentucky on Dec. 15, which is right around the corner,” the governor said.
The first doses of the vaccine are planned to go to long-term care facilities and healthcare workers.
The governor announced 3,895 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. That brings the total number of cases the state has seen to 190,601. It is the second-highest number of cases confirmed in one day since March.
Beshear also confirmed 34 additional deaths, bringing the state’s virus death toll to 2,014.
Due to the high positivity rate, which now stands at 10.07%, Beshear said “we’re getting pretty close to qualifying for our own travel advisory.”
At least 1,810 people are in the hospital due to COVID in Kentucky, with 415 patients in intensive care and 240 on a ventilator.
For further data regarding COVID in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
