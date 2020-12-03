Device detects lung cancer earlier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new tool to detect lung cancer earlier is being used at UofL Heath – Jewish Hospital.
The Monarch is a robotic-assisted bronchosopy, which gives doctors better access to areas of the lung which were once unreachable by conventional methods.
“This technology allows us to get further into the peripheral lung, which is where most lung cancers start,” Cardiovascular and thoracic doctor Matthew Black said. “By utilizing this technology we can hopefully provide diagnostic yield earlier, provide surgery earlier, meaning earlier stage and better potential for cure.”
Black said the goal of the Monarch is to find cancer sooner rather than later, to give patients a better chance of survival.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.