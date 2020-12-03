Disproportionate racial impact of COVID a focus of recent Kentucky report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From the start of the pandemic, community leaders have noted that people of color were being disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.
Now, 10 months in, data is beginning to show that’s not just from a health perspective. The KIDS COUNT Kentucky 2020 County Data Book, published by Kentucky Youth Advocates, details the affects that span across education and the economy.
Authors describe dual pandemics impacting Kentucky, with one related to COVID-19 and the other related to systemic racism.
Data collected in late October, cited in the book, shows the share of coronavirus cases in Black and Latinx populations still exceed their percentage of the total population of adults. Deaths are also listed as disproportionately higher for the Black demographic.
“The truth of the matter is, yes, it affects all of us, but there are some populations, including the Latinx population, the immigrant population, that are affected in more challenging ways,” Karina Barillas, the Executive Director of La Casita Center who was participating in a KYA event, said.
Leaders said Kentuckians of color are also seeing more challenges accessing technology, crucial in a remote world.
“Two-thirds of Kentucky’s Latinx families report a declined income since the pandemic started,” Terry Brooks, KYA Executive Director, said.
Places like the La Casita Center in Louisville, which writes on it’s website it’s goal is to enhances the well-being of Louisville’s Latinx community, are seeing pandemic needs in the population they serve.
The Data Book notes the organization has connected hundreds of Spanish-speaking COVID-19 patients with support and made sure about 1000 families have essential supplies.
" I am grateful that we are having this conversation today, that it is not something we are hiding in a drawer any more,” Barillas said. “That we are facing it, we are talking about it and we are looking for solutions.”
Brooks added the pandemic has made some issues present before the pandemic even worse.
