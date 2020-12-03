‘Dr. Seuss’ Grinch The Musical’ to air Dec. 9 on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News and NBC are thrilled to announce the showing of “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical” this month.
The two-hour holiday special will begin on WAVE 3 News on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.
Tony Award-nominee Matthew Morrison will play the title character. He’ll be joined on stage by Tony winner Denis O’Hare as adult Max, the Grinch’s faithful dog, as well as Booboo Stewart as young Max and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.
The musical was filmed over two days in London’s famous Troubadour Theatre, as cast and crew followed strict COVID protocols, the New York Post reported.
