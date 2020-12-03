Elizabeth Pace

In 2018, Elizabeth moved to warmer temperatures in Jacksonville, Fla., where she pursued an opportunity as a news reporter for Action News Jax. For two years, she covered major news events in the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia region. Within her first month there, Elizabeth was live in the downtown area reporting about a deadly mass shooting at a national video gaming event. As a deadly shooting and kidnapping was unfolding, Elizabeth found a hostage victim and helped her to safety. She also was standing near first responders as they found two missing children and uncovered new developments into the disappearance of Haleigh Cummings, a story that has haunted Putnam County for decades.