LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabeth Pace came back home to Kentuckiana in August 2020. She joined WAVE 3 News as the Now Desk anchor and general assignment reporter.
She grew up in Jeffersonville, Ind., and owes much of her education to the Ernie Pyle School of Journalism at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Two weeks after graduation, the Hoosier began her journalism career in West Texas. Elizabeth was a weekend anchor and multi-media journalist for the CBS and ABC affiliate, KLBK KAMC, in Lubbock, Texas. She uncovered new details about the murder of Holly Jeffcoat that gained national attention. She was one of the first reporters at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting at Texas Tech University, which led her investigation to other parts of the Lone Star state. Elizabeth also was awarded the Excellence in the Media Award for her coverage in the Lubbock African American community.
In 2018, Elizabeth moved to warmer temperatures in Jacksonville, Fla., where she pursued an opportunity as a news reporter for Action News Jax. For two years, she covered major news events in the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia region. Within her first month there, Elizabeth was live in the downtown area reporting about a deadly mass shooting at a national video gaming event. As a deadly shooting and kidnapping was unfolding, Elizabeth found a hostage victim and helped her to safety. She also was standing near first responders as they found two missing children and uncovered new developments into the disappearance of Haleigh Cummings, a story that has haunted Putnam County for decades.
Since Elizabeth was a teenager, she has worked closely with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). From featuring stories that create awareness to participating in events, she considers herself an advocate for this community.
When she’s not chasing stories, Elizabeth enjoys spending time with family and friends, chasing her dog Teddy, and trying new restaurants around town.
