FORECAST: Clouds increase today, showers return tonight

- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Scattered showers late tonight & Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase today with a slight chance for a shower during the afternoon and evening hours.
Temperatures return to the upper 40s for afternoon highs.
Rain showers push into the region late tonight, mainly with the best rain chance across Kentucky. Lows fall into the 30s overnight.
As an area of low-pressure tracks through the Gulf Coast states, we’ll see scattered showers continue to move through the region. Kentucky has the best rain chances tomorrow.
Highs return to the 40s Friday afternoon. We’ll keep cloudy skies Friday night as scattered showers begin to exit the region. Some snow may mix in with the rain tomorrow night before all the precipitation pushes east early Saturday.
Once we’re rid of the rain and snow showers Saturday morning, we’ll see some sunshine returning to the forecast. Highs sit in the low 40s Saturday.
Sunday looks sunny with highs in the 40s.
