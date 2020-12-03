FORECAST: Scattered showers

- TONIGHT: Scattered showers into our Friday
- WEEKEND: Stays cool, but dry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers pushing into WAVE Country overnight will primarily impact our Kentucky counties. Temperatures will drop into the 30s, but it’ll still be just warm enough to keep snow out of the forecast.
Rain will become somewhat more widespread in our Kentucky counties Friday morning as an area of low pressure swings through the Gulf Coast states. Temperatures will top out in the 40s Friday afternoon as the rain exits to our east.
Clouds will break up Friday night as the rain exits our area completely. Lows will drop into the 30s by Saturday morning.
By Saturday afternoon we’ll have partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. At this point the weekend looks dry as we’ll be in a zone of high pressure wedged between our Friday and Monday weather-makers.
Minimal rain chances over the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s expected. While highs will be slightly below average long range trends show some warming mid to late next week that should push us back into the 50s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.