FORECAST: Showers, especially to the south & east

- TONIGHT: Scattered showers into our Friday
- WEEKEND: Stays cool, but dry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers possible overnight with the best chances occurring south and east of Louisville. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s.
Showers to the south and east will continue in an eastward movement through the morning hours. We’ll see a few scattered early morning showers here in Louisville fade mid to late morning. Temperatures push into the 40s for highs once again.
Clouds will break up Friday night as the rain exits our area completely. Lows will drop into the 30s by Saturday morning.
By Saturday afternoon we’ll have partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. At this point the weekend looks dry as we’ll be in a zone of high pressure wedged between our Friday and Monday weather-makers.
Minimal rain chances over the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s expected. While highs will be slightly below average long range trends show some warming mid to late next week that should push us back into the 50s.
