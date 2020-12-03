Lauren Jones ‘still feeling crummy’ weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis

In addition to sharing physical symptoms, Lauren said COVID-19 has also been a mental battle. She posted Wednesday and said in part, “I can handle all of the physical stuff, I know it’s part of it. I wasn’t prepared for the mental trauma. I lay in bed and cry. I hear my kids and husband in the other room and I cry. I hear my kids outside my door crying because they want to hug me, and I cry. My husband and I cry on FaceTime together, then I hang up, and I cry. I think about the men and women who are in nursing homes, alone, battling this nasty virus, and I cry. I think of how ridiculous I sound complaining when people are dying alone and I’m alive, and then I cry.I sure hope there is a national effort to support people, mentally and emotionally, well after this virus is gone.”