Leader of NFAC facing charges for allegedly pointing gun at federal agents, officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The head of a self-proclaimed militia who protested in Louisville with hundreds of armed followers, has been arrested, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay,” was booked into a local facility on federal charges by the FBI.
According to multiple sources, the charge is for allegedly pointing a long gun at federal agents and Louisville Metro Police Department officers.
The incident happened during a day of protests in September, on one of a handful of visits by the YouTube blogger.
- Ahead of Derby weekend protests, NFAC leader walks back claim to ‘burn this’ city down
- Black armed militia says its only concern is justice for Breonna Taylor and comes in peace to Louisville
- Black armed group returning to Louisville on Derby Day, leader says
- 3 victims sent to hospital after guns discharges during NFAC demonstration at Baxter Square Park
Less than a minute after, former LMPD spokeswoman and advisor to the chief Jesse Halladay was recorded coming out of a nearby building and giving a member of Johnson’s group a hug. The video was posted on social media and drew criticism from officers across the state. Halladay no longer works at LMPD.
Johnson identifies himself as the leader of the NFAC, or “No F******* Around Coalition, a self-proclaimed militia which includes hundreds of members. Johnson’s online videos have thousands of views. He ran for President of the United States in 2016.
The group gathered in Louisville a couple of times to join protests surrounding Breonna Taylor’s death.
At one such visit, one NFAC member accidentally shot themselves and two others with their own rifle.
Johnson was also under scrutiny after making public statements some considered threatening, like stating he’d come back to Louisville and “burn it down” if Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not indict the officers involved in the Taylor case.
During a rally in July, Johnson was also quoted threatening to shoot someone that was on top of a nearby building.
“Two o’clock,” Johnson said as he instructed his armed followers next to him to look at the building. “Assume the position,” he instructed.
“I don’t know who the **** you are,” Johnson continued, “but you’re about to get shot.”
At another point during the rally Johnson told the crowd, “If something happens, and y’all don’t hit the ground, that’s your fault. I’m giving fair warning. My people will defend themselves if attacked.”
He continued, “I’m going to say it publicly, we will not shoot you, we will kill you.”
This is the first time Johnson has been charged with any protest-related activity in Louisville.
Through a series of open records, some which took months to receive, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters learned Johnson served in the U.S. Army beginning in 1997, when he was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
The 57-year-old also spent time in Virginia and Maryland.
Johnson does not have any prior felony convictions, but has had run-ins with federal law enforcement before, according to records WAVE 3 News tracked down.
According to records obtained by WAVE 3 News from the Charlotte North Carolina FBI Field Office, in 2003 Johnson was federally arrested and convicted of entering a military property, a misdemeanor. The additional charge of assault within a special territorial jurisdiction was ultimately dismissed, the records show.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.