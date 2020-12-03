Louisville event planning company pivots to new business during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In March, Trevor Cravens, an event planner and co-owner of HB Productions, planned yet another successful Tailspin Ale Fest, which was named one of the best beer festivals in the county.
Little did he know that would be his last event of the year.
“At first we thought, ‘Well, we’ll just put our events off for a few months,’” he said. “Then it became very real that we weren’t going to have events.”
Cravens told WAVE 3 News he and his co-owner had to come up with a new way to make their business work. They took their catering liquor license they normally use for smaller events and created a new company called Crowler Catering.
The company has been catering and delivering food, selling corporate gifts and canning the craft beer HB Productions would normally sell at its events since April.
“We have a machine that seals the top of these cans,” Cravens said. “We fill it with fresh craft beer, stuff you typically can’t find in stores, or tap room only and we seal it, so it’s fresh draft beer to go. That’s kind of what got us started. Our passion is craft beer.”
Crowler Catering also makes to-go cocktails, coffees and even apparel. The company has enlisted the help of other local businesses to make it all happen.
“We weren’t eligible for any relief or the other things given out to other businesses,” Cravens said. “We thought we would be really good to help other small businesses. We work with other companies like Derby Balls and Chef Ellen Gill, local breweries like Gravely and places like that where we can almost be a launch pad or accelerator for other businesses as well.”
Each order placed with Crowler Catering helps support as many as 10 other local businesses.
Cravens told WAVE 3 News for now, his main focus will be on his new company. However, he hopes to start planning in-person events again as early as next summer.
Those interested in Crowler Catering can place an order online and either have it delivered for free or pick it up curbside Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m.
