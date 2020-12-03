Man accused of hitting stranger, damaging property in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of hitting a stranger in the face and damaging property in downtown Louisville.
On Nov. 11, Larry Walker, 21, allegedly hit a stranger in the face with a wooden pole at Fourth Street Live! following a verbal exchange. An arrest slip states the victim had scarring on his nose from the incident.
On Nov. 23, Walker was on Fourth Street Live! again. Police said he was with a group of approximately 30 to 50 people on foot who were accompanied by vehicles. Officers said the group blocked traffic to the area. According to an arrest slip, Walker was caught on surveillance video causing $1,000 worth of property damage.
Walker was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Dec. 2 and charged with criminal mischief and assault in connection to both incidents.
