Man shot several times in drive-by shooting in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot several times Thursday evening in a drive-by shooting, an LMPD spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 4300 or 4400 block of Lynnview Drive, though officers initially responded to the report of a man shot nearby on Charlotte Ann Drive. Once there, they found a man who had been shot multiple times, and it was found he had been struck while walking down Lynnview.
The victim reportedly told investigators the person who shot him was firing from a dark colored vehicle.
He was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment and is suffering from injuries that are not life-threatening, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.