Thousands of food angels still await adoption

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Even before the pandemic our community faced an issue. Thousands of families are not able to get basic essential needs, like food on a daily basis. However, every year our community is provided with an opportunity to feed local families, with food and love with the Food Angel and Angel Tree programs.
There are still thousands of angels that need to be adopted. Each angel represents a family, some with multiple children.
Erin Grant, a Kroger spokesperson, in the Louisville area alone about 10,000 families applied for help with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. You can’t miss the need, an angel representing each family hangs in all your local Kroger stores.
“What we often see is if a family is struggling to get toys and Christmas together for their children, they’re also really struggling getting a holiday meal together,” Grant said. “That’s what these gift cards help them do. to get hams and green beans and really help them celebrate together.”
To adopt a food angel Grant said you can just pluck one off a tree. You can’t miss it because it’s placed right by the checkout lines. Give it to the cashier who will hand you a receipt. It’s $25 and 100 percent tax deductible.
Grant said the Food Angel Trees ties in perfectly with Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste mission. The goal is to end hunger across all our local communities.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.