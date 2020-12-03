UofL men’s basketball activities paused after positive COVID test within program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball team has paused team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
In a press release Thursday night, UofL Vice-President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra confirmed that a positive virus test within the program’s “Tier 1″ of individuals has forced Friday’s game against UNC Greensboro to be canceled.
“Tier 1″ is made up of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff.
The release stated proper measures from the ACC Medical Advisory Group are being conducted, including proper quarantining and contact tracing.
“We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day,” Tyra said.
It was not specified if the COVID-19 case came from a player, coach or other staff member or if future games past the canceled UNC Greensboro matchup will be affected.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.