UPS Worldport still needs part-time help ahead of holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The holiday season always marks a stretch of heavy traffic at UPS Worldport in Louisville, but the ongoing pandemic may actually make things busier.
“Shipments have been up because of the pandemic,” UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said. “It’s an extremely busy time. It’s all hands on deck right now.”
UPS planes lined the runways at UPS Worldport Thursday, as more and more packages arrived in Louisville.
“Normally here at Worldport, we’ll sort about 2 million to 2.2 million packages in a 24-hour period,” Mayer said. “The busiest time’s right before Christmas. We’re going to be well beyond 4 million .”
This week of the year usually leads to increased volume as Cyber Monday purchases make their way through Worldport, but this year it’s even more with an increase in online shopping during the pandemic.
It’s also led to UPS making changes.
“We’ve gone to great lengths to protect our employees,” Mayer said. “We want to deliver the holidays but we want to deliver them safely.”
UPS is still trying to fill a few part-time holiday positions until mid-December.
They need people working at Worldport by Dec. 14.
