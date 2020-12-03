Woman in critical condition after being shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot Wednesday night in South Louisville.
The shooting was first reported around 11 p.m. and happened in the 2800 block of South 3rd Street, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Officers found a woman, whose identity has not been revealed, that had been shot at least once. She was transported to UofL Hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.
Smiley said due to the extent of her injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
No suspect information was released.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.