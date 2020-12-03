Woman shot in South Louisville dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police homicide detectives are searching for the persons involved in the deadly shooting of a teen in South Louisville.
The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of South 3rd Street, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Officers found the victim, Jamya Lewis, 17, of Louisville, with a gunshot wound. Lewis was taken to UofL Hospital where she died around 11:30 p.m.
The death of Lewis has been ruled a homicide. Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
