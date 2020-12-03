17-year-old girl’s death marks Louisville’s first homicide of December

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the past 20 years, Christopher 2X with Game Changers has tracked shootings and homicides in Louisville drawing attention to the problem.
While providing 2020′s updated homicide number Thursday, 2X said this year the broken homicide records are not surprising, but the victims are.
“We’ve never seen in past years the number of females that have been lost to fatal homicides like we already have in 2020,” 2X said.
Wednesday night, a 17-year-old girl was shot in South Louisville. Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her death the first homicide of December and the 149th homicide of the year.
According to 2X, out of the 149 homicides in the city of Louisville this year, 81 of those deaths were people who were 30 years old and younger.
”The children, the kids’ lives are not normal anymore when they hear gunshots going off,” 2X explained. “They have to go through a drill far too often that children shouldn’t be subjected to, get under the bed, get out of the window, watch out for the stray bullets.”
2X said the families who are losing their loved ones aren’t getting answers.
”Closure rate this year as it relates to the fatal shootings, it’s down around 34 percent,” 2X added. “In past years you had a closure rate as it relates to a homicide at 50-55%.”
In 2016, Louisville’s previous deadliest year for violence, 2X said around this time of the year, there were 117 homicides and 505 non-fatal shootings. This year, with four weeks left on the calendar, there have been at least 553 non-fatal shootings on top of the 149 homicides.
Police have not made any arrests in the shooting that killed Lewis.
