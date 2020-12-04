Behind the Forecast: 2020 on pace to be one of 3 warmest years on record

Globally, the number of tropical cyclones was above average for both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere’s seasons. As of November 17, 96 tropical cyclones had formed. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season contributed to much of that. A record thirty storms formed; thirteen became hurricanes, six of which became major hurricanes. During an average season, there are twelve named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A record twelve named storms slammed into the U.S. coast. Our strongest hurricane was Iota, which had maximum winds of 160 MPH.