As coronavirus threatens to steal Christmas, small businesses find glimmer of hope online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From clothes to vinyl to candy, small business retailers are leaning on holiday digital sales like never before.
“A lot of our local retailers, they may have had a small presence online or maybe even no presence online before the pandemic,” Louisville Independent Business Association Executive Director Jennifer Rubenstein said. “But they really took advantage of the downtime and the opportunity early on to get set up and to get ready. So you will find just a ton more options available for local businesses selling online.”
The strategy is popular on both sides of the river. Schimpff’s Confectionery in Jeffersonville is hoping a rise of internet sales will help them recover from losses suffered in the spring when COVID-19 restrictions disrupted Easter candy sales.
“Our local customers have been ordering instead of coming in,” owner Warren Schimpff said. “We’ve had a number of people who have ordered and picked up at the curb. You know, we’re happy to do that.”
Business owners describe December as the month small shops count on being in the black. That money is needed to pay bills and hold onto employees and plan for another year, but on “Shop Small Saturday,” in-person shopping was down because of COVID-19.
Shop owners now need internet sales to soften the blow.
“I’m shipping all around the country everywhere,” Highlands record store owner Matt Anthony said. “It’s starting early again, people are starting earlier for the online shopping. And yeah, shipping everywhere.”
The Louisville Independent Business Association will soon launch a new website, shoplocallou.com, to facilitate access to local shops and products. In the meantime, the website keeplouisvilleweird.com has a directory of local independent retailers to click through.
