FORECAST: Drying out this afternoon; cool, quiet weekend

- WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances gradually will fade into the afternoon hours across Kentucky while southern Indiana remains mainly dry. Clouds hold on through the afternoon south of the Ohio River; parts of southern Indiana can see peeks of sunshine. Highs today in the 40s.
Residual showers and sprinkles move east this evening before clouds try to break up tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning.
Patchy fog is possible early tomorrow morning. We’ll see partly cloudy skies across the region on Saturday. Highs climb into the low to mid-40s tomorrow afternoon. Mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night as temperatures tumble into the 20s.
Some sunshine is expected on Sunday as highs reach the 40s. Monday looks colder with highs in the 30s and low 40s. We’ll watch for a small snow and rain chance on Monday.
