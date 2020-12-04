FORECAST: Patchy, dense fog possible Saturday morning

- OVERNIGHT: Patchy, dense fog develops as clouds decrease
- WEEKEND: Dry and cool
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last of the light rain will exit before mid-evening, leaving us with decreasing clouds and even some patchy fog by morning.
Lows will be in the 30s early Saturday, so watch out for a patch or two of freezing fog. Saturday morning’s fog will be gone by afternoon, leaving us with a few clouds and highs in the mid 40s.
It’ll be cold Saturday night into Sunday morning as most areas drop into the 20s underneath a mainly clear sky.
For Sunday it’s a partly sunny affair in the afternoon as highs only reach into the mid 40s once again. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of Monday’s small rain and snow chance.
That small rain and snow chance on Monday will be accompanied by temperatures mainly above freezing, so it’s no more than a conversation-starter at this point. Expect milder air to return by mid next week as 50s enter the forecast. Our next appreciable rain chance will wait until next weekend at the earliest.
