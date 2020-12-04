FORECAST: Showers across Kentucky; cloudy, drier in southern Indiana

- TODAY: Scattered showers south of the Ohio River
- WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers continue to push through areas south of the Ohio River this morning; some of these showers will stretch towards Louisville at times. Rain chances become more scattered during the afternoon.
Highs climb into the 40s once again this afternoon.
Residual showers move east this evening before clouds break up tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning.
We’ll see partly cloudy skies across the region on Saturday. Highs climb into the low to mid-40s tomorrow afternoon.
Mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night as temperatures tumble into the 20s.
Some sunshine is expected on Sunday as highs reach the 40s.
Monday looks colder with highs in the 30s and low 40s. We’ll watch for a small snow and rain chance on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.