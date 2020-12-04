Former inmate suing Metro Corrections for assault after 2019 scuffle in the jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former inmate is now suing the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, claiming he was physically assaulted and verbally attacked with a racial slur.
The lawsuit names LMDC Director Dwayne Clark and Officer Joey Sanders, who no longer works at LMDC.
Video from inside the shows parts of what happened before Christian Chandler was thrown to the ground, allegedly by Joey Sanders.
“There is nothing that my client could have said that warranted what happened,” said Chandler’s attorney, Jim Ballinger.
In the lawsuit, Ballinger claims, after a brief attorney visit, his client was kept in a cell for such an extended period that he urinated on himself.
When Chandler was made to clean up the urine on the floor, Ballinger said, the mop handle broke.
Ballinger claims Chandler was made to clean it by hand.
There’s no sound on the video from the incident, but the lawsuit also claims Chandler was called the “n-word” throughout the process.
Ballinger said the incident has caused serious issues for his client.
“He has not been the same since,” he said. “I don’t think he’ll ever be able to work again. I mean, he can talk, but he is not the same.”
Ballinger added that there may be a lack of effective leadership at LMDC that led to the incident.
That’s one reason he included Director Clark in the lawsuit.
“HIs lack of supervision, his lack of leadership,” Ballinger listed, “his lack of transparency in terms of not getting back with my clients mother.”
The lawsuit is looking to charge Clark and Sanders with assault and battery, but also falsifying records, for an incident report that Jim Ballinger claims doesn’t add up.
Officer Sanders said in the report that Chandler attempted to bite him after aggressively turning toward Sanders.
A judge would now have to see if those claims are backed by the video.
Sanders was never charged criminally. In fact, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office told WAVE 3 they were never presented anything from the incident.
The County Attorney could not be reached for this story.
Meanwhile, LMDC said they’re not commenting on pending litigation, but said Sanders no longer works at LMDC after an internal investigation found him in violation of their use of force policy.
LMDC’s full reply can be read here:
I can tell you that the he actions depicted in the video are the actions of one person and do not represent the good work of the more than 400 sworn Metro Corrections officer who are committed to integrity, professionalism, and compassion. Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is committed to enhancing public safety by controlling and managing offenders in a safe, humane manner consistent with sound correctional principles and constitutional standards. Metro Corrections training division teaches safe practices in control, supervision and management of offenders. Our training is focused on defusing, disengaging and de-escalating events.
Employees that do not live up to Metro Corrections ethical standards are held accountable for their conduct. After an initial review of the incident involving former Officer Sanders and Mr. Chandler, Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark ordered an investigation by Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit. That investigation was completed and concluded that former Officer Sander violated Metro Corrections Use of Force Policy. Officer Sanders no longer works for Metro Corrections. ---- LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham
