Former inmate suing Metro Corrections for assault after 2019 scuffle in the jail

I can tell you that the he actions depicted in the video are the actions of one person and do not represent the good work of the more than 400 sworn Metro Corrections officer who are committed to integrity, professionalism, and compassion. Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is committed to enhancing public safety by controlling and managing offenders in a safe, humane manner consistent with sound correctional principles and constitutional standards. Metro Corrections training division teaches safe practices in control, supervision and management of offenders. Our training is focused on defusing, disengaging and de-escalating events.