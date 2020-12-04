Holiday shipping deadlines you need to know for major delivery services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Postal Services is encouraging customers to mail holiday packages as early as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
USPS always considers the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas its “peak season,” but an increase in online shopping due to the coronavirus had made 2020 busier than ever.
“Package delivery has been at an all-time high, all year long and we are certainly anticipating unprecedented volume during the holiday season,” USPS Kentuckiana spokesperson Susan Right said.
Wright said the week of Dec. 14 is expected to be the busiest week of the year for shipping and delivery.
“It is all hands on deck. We plan for peak season all year long and it is hear and we are working to deliver the holidays for our customers” she said.
To ensure package delivery by Dec. 25, USPS has released the following deadlines:
- Dec. 18 – First-class mail
- Dec. 19 – Priority mail
- Dec. 23 - Priority express mail
To help with the holiday Rush, Wright explained postal workers will deliver mail on Sunday throughout the rest of the season. The following locations in Louisville will offer Sunday package pick-up from 10:00 a.m to 2 p.m.:
- Middletown Station
- Jeffersontown Station
- St. Matthews Station
- Okolona Station
- Annsire Annex
- Lyndon Station
- Hikes Point
On Friday, USPS also launched its Operation Santa program to those who wish to adopt families in need and fulfill their Christmas wish lists. For the first time in its 108-year history, Operation Santa is going national.
“If they feel so moved to adopt those people so that they can have a happy holiday because this year we expect to be very critical,” Wright said.
If you plan to ship holiday packages through UPS, the following deadlines apply:
- Dec. 15 - Ground
- Dec. 21 - 3 Day Select
- Dec. 22 - 2nd Day Air
- Dec. 23 - Next Day Air
If you plan to ship holiday packages through FedEx, the following deadlines apply:
- Dec. 9 – Smart Post
- Dec. 15 – Ground, Express Saver
- Dec. 21 – Express Saver, 3 Day Freight
- Dec. 22 – 2 Day, 2 Day AM, 2 Day Freight
- Dec. 23 – 1 Day Freight, Extra Hours, Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, First Overnight
- Dec. 25 – Same Day, Same Day City Priority, Same City Direct
