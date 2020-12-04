Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died and a woman was injured following a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Adair Street around 4 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where the man was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Mitchell said the woman is expected to survive.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.