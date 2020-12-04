Man dies after crashing into TARC stop on Dixie Highway

A man died after crashing into a utility pole on Dixie Highway. (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By Sarah Jackson | December 4, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 10:23 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after crashing into a utility pole on Dixie Highway.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a white Jeep was going northbound on Dixie Highway around 6:15 p.m. Thursday when he crashed into a TARC stop and utility pole near Crums Lane, according to Shively police.

The driver of the Jeep, who police identified as a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

