Nick Saban cleared to return to the field this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban says he’s feeling good and ready to coach his team from the sideline Saturday as they take on LSU.
Saban gave the update Thursday night on the Hey Coach radio show when a caller asked Saban if he’d be able to make the trip Saturday.
“Yea I’ll be there. I’m good,” Saban responded. “I think my time is up so I’m ready to get back in the swing of things.”
He received a plasma IV treatment last Wednesday and says he’s felt better ever since.
He missed the Iron Bowl, but says there were some perks to watching the game on T.V. He says he was able to see the whole field as opposed to his usual sideline view.
“I can make a lot more corrections and have a lot more input based on what I was doing here at home.”
But he’s still ready to trade in his remote for his headset.
“Of course not having the presence there, you don’t get the same feeling for the energy and intensity.”
Alabama will take on LSU Saturday in Baton Rouge.
