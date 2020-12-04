Ultra freezers for COVID vaccine storage ready at local hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The antidote to fight the novel coronavirus that impacted millions of lives this year will be housed in specialized freezers.
Treating and testing for COVID-19 is much like the vaccine protocols and involves paying attention to critical moments.
Health officials in Louisville told WAVE 3 News Friday within 60 seconds, the vaccine has to go from the storage box to so-called ultra freezers, which are temperature controlled, once they are delivered to a hospital. The specific vaccine type being delivered to three Louisville hospitals, which is made by Pfizer, needs to be stored at -120 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dr. Joseph Flynn, the chief medical officer at North Healthcare, said transporting the vaccine isn’t a simple feat. Health officials have worked to come up with a detailed plan, which includes security measures as well. Those protocols are similar to hospitals receiving shipments of narcotics.
The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at extremely cold temperatures and will be traveling to local hospitals in sophisticated packages with dry ice.
“You look at the Pfizer product, you can store them for sometime in those freezers but given that we’ve got this push up front we won’t have to,” said Dr. Flynn. “The way that they’re shipped comes in these freezer containers and its quite elaborate and exciting technology and it keeps the integrity of the vaccine.”
A pharmacist at Baptist Health Louisville said the hospital is well-prepared.
“We’re ready, we’re ready for it, we’ve been preparing for it for quite sometime,” Shania Deyon, a pharmacist at Baptist Health, said. “We’ve known that these steps need to be taken in order to prepare and have the ability to appropriately store them and distribute them.”
The FDA is set to discuss the Pfizer vaccine’s emergency authorization on Dec. 10; the FDA will discuss Moderna’s vaccine on Dec. 16.
Once the vaccines are approved, it will go to healthcare workers who are most exposed and at risk of getting the virus. Frontline workers aren’t required to get the vaccine, but UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith says when it comes time for the public to get their vaccinations, they should seriously consider getting the antidote.
“We know the patients who have higher comorbidities to the disease are more likely to succumb to the disease, there are patients without any co morbidities who are succumbing to the disease,” Dr. Smith said. “Anytime we can interrupt this process and keep that from happening to someone’s brother, wife, aunt, cousins, son, that’s what we need to do.”
The vaccine is set to arrive in shipments; the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines require two shots, which will come in separate deliveries and times.
