Child, adult woman critically injured in shooting in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police report a child and adult woman have been sent to the hospital due to a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
MetroSafe confirmed calls came in around 1:15 p.m. to the intersection of West Oak and Dr. W. J. Hodge Street on reports of a shooting.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, LMPD arrived to find a child and a woman at the scene that had been shot. The child was sent to Norton Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and the woman was sent to University Hospital also in critical condition.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation at this time due to the severity of the injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.