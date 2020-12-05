FORECAST: A chilly, mainly dry weekend

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Dec. 5, 2020
By Justin Logan | December 4, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 7:56 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TODAY: Patchy fog this morning, chilly but dry afternoon
  • SUNDAY: Patchy morning fog, partly sunny

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy fog early this morning will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s.

It’ll be cold again tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll see a mostly clear sky with patchy fog possible.

For Sunday expect a few more clouds across the area holding temperatures mainly in the low 40s. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of Monday’s storm system. Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a few flurries or sprinkles possible late. Lows in the lower 30s.

Snow flurries or spotty snow showers are possible on Monday. We’re not expecting anything major, but it will be a cold day with highs struggling to get out of the 30s.

