FORECAST: A chilly, mainly dry weekend

- TODAY: Patchy fog this morning, chilly but dry afternoon
- SUNDAY: Patchy morning fog, partly sunny
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy fog early this morning will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s.
It’ll be cold again tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll see a mostly clear sky with patchy fog possible.
For Sunday expect a few more clouds across the area holding temperatures mainly in the low 40s. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of Monday’s storm system. Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a few flurries or sprinkles possible late. Lows in the lower 30s.
Snow flurries or spotty snow showers are possible on Monday. We’re not expecting anything major, but it will be a cold day with highs struggling to get out of the 30s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.