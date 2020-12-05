FORECAST: Cold night; clouds return Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TONIGHT: Patchy fog possible, cold
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, chilly
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be cold again tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll see a mostly clear sky before midnight with clouds increasing toward morning. Patchy fog will be possible once again.
For Sunday expect a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky holding temperatures mainly in the low 40s. I won’t rule out a sprinkle or a flurry toward the evening hours. Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
An upper level low moves through the region on Monday bringing a continued chance for flurries or light snow showers mainly in the morning. A mostly cloudy sky will continue into the afternoon and it will be cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
A warming trend begins on Tuesday with highs back in the mid 40s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be in the 50s.
