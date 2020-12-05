Gov. Beshear confirms new highest week of COVID cases in Ky., 3,892 new cases Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - With one more day left in the week for case reporting, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear confirmed this week is the new highest weekly total of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
“We are all sacrificing so much right now; we are all tired,” Beshear said, “but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all.”
Saturday’s update confirmed 3,892 new COVID cases within Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases within the commonwealth to 198,065.
An additional 23 deaths were also reported Saturday, with 2,062 total deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky since the pandemic began.
Positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now at 9.80 percent.
With vaccine arrival imminent in Kentucky, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, stated Kentuckians will have to continue working to prevent spread as the quantities roll out to the public.
“Initially, though, very limited quantities of vaccine coupled with complicated and changing distribution logistics mean not everyone can have access at the very start,” Stack said. “It’s essential that everyone work together and know that all Kentuckians will be given access as rapidly as vaccine supplies, shipping, storage, and handling limitations allow. There is a bright light of hope ahead; let’s all support each other as we look forward to better days soon.”
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,731
- Patients currently in ICU: 401
- Patients currently on a ventilator: 226
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
