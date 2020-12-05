Hoosiers shutdown Wisconsin to improve to 6-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - IU quarterback Jack Tuttle, starting for the injured Michael Penix, threw for a pair of touchdowns and the Hoosier defense stifled Wisconsin as Indiana topped the Badgers, 14-6 on Saturday in Madison.
IU limited Wisconsin to a pair of field goals and that defense also forced a pair of Badger turnovers.
Tuttle, who got the start following Pennix’s knee injury during last week’s win over Maryland, connected for TD’s to Peyton Hendershot and to Whop Philyor.
“I think most people wrote us off because we lost Michael Penix, who is a special player. But we are a football team,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said, putting special emphasis on his final word.
The Hoosiers’ 6-1 start is the best start for them since 1993. Indiana now owns victories over three ranked opponents and the last time this has happened was in 1945.
Indiana will close out the regular season next Saturday in Bloomington where they’ll host rival Purdue.
