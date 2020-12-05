Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 7,793 new cases, 78 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health gave an update Saturday on COVID-19 cases newly reported within the state.
Saturday’s report confirmed 7,793 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH. The total number of cases reported in Indiana is now 375,019.
ISDH also confirmed 78 additional deaths Saturday due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana due to COVID to 5,910.
Other information provided Saturday by the ISDH includes 4,525,760 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 2,292,178 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered Saturday is 61,590, with 20,655 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Indiana is now listed as 12.4 percent for all tests administered, and 25.8 percent for unique individuals tested.
To see a list of cases by county, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.