LG&E, KU warns of increasing scams this holiday season

“Unfortunately, scammers are becoming more sophisticated and attempting to exploit an already challenging time during the pandemic,” Eileen Saunders, LG&E and KU vice president-Customer Services said. “We try and do everything we can to help protect our customers. We offer year-round resources and partner with (Utilities United Against Scams) members to raise this collective attention and report known scammers, and we encourage everyone to stay vigilant and follow the advice being offered to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams.”