LMPD: Shooting investigation underway in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LMPD: Shooting investigation underway in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Calls came in to police around 12:34 p.m. to the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. (Source: WTOC)
By Dustin Vogt | December 5, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 2:10 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting reported in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 12:34 p.m. to the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue in relation to a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot at the location, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The man was sent to University Hospital where he is expected to be OK.

LMPD says there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.