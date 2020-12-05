LMPD: Shooting investigation underway in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting reported in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 12:34 p.m. to the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue in relation to a shooting.
Once officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot at the location, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The man was sent to University Hospital where he is expected to be OK.
LMPD says there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
